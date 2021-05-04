Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli's brother dies due to COVID-19, actress pens heartfelt message

New Delhi: TV actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli recently took to Instagram to break the tragic news of her brother's death due to COVID-19.

The actress also penned down a long note describing her pain and grief over the loss of her beloved brother who had been battling COVID-19 in the hospital for the past few days according to a previous health update.

She wrote, " We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name.., In life we loved you dearly, In death we do the same, It broke our hearth to lose you, You didn’t go alone, For part of us we went with you, The day god called you home, You left us beautiful memories, Your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you, You are always by our side, Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same, But as god calls us one by one, The chain will link again."

"You gave no one a last farewell, Not ever said good bye, You were gone before we knew it, And only god knows why, A million times we will miss you, A million times we will cry, If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died, We will meet again someday, I thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth, You are always loved immensely and never forgotten, May your soul Rest in peace!!," she further wrote.

Have a look at her emotional post:

Earlier, Nikki had taken to her Instagram to ask fans to pray for her brother while he dealt with the deadly Coronavirus.

On March 19, Nikki had tested coronavirus positive and through her social media handle announced it. She had also urged people who came in contact with her to get tested. The actress is now all fine and has recovered from the deadly novel COVID-19 infection.

Nikki Tamboli is known for her roles in films such as 'Kanchana 3', 'Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu' and 'Thippara Meesam'.

The 24-year-old is a Maharashtrian and reportedly completed her education from Aurangabad before making a career in the entertainment industry. She has starred in a few commercials too.