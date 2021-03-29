Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and ladylove Disha Parmar's Holi is filled with the colour of LOVE!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 finalist and popular singer Rahul Vaidya celebrated this Holi with ladylove and television actress Disha Parmar. The two dressed in white played with colours and wished fans on social media.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's Holi pictures are too cute to be missed! Take a look:

Rahul wrote in the caption: Wishing you all a very happy Holi, from me and mine, to you and yours! Stay home & Stay safe everyone! Celebrate with your family and don’t forget to eat all the mithaisss!!

Several celeb friends also dropped their comments on the timeline.

With Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi on March 28, the festival of colours - Holi is being celebrated on March 29 nationwide.

For the unversed, Rahul confessed his love to Disha on the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Disha Parmar made her debut in the 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has featured in several ad commercials as well. She was later seen in Woh Apna Sa TV show and received viewers love as well.