Stay Home this Holi, tweets Bollywood amid pandemic!

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of colours - Holi is here and how! With Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi on March 28, a day after on March 29 - the entire nation is soaked in the spirit of celebrating the festival with much gusto and energy. However, amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, this year too, 'staying at home' has been advised by the respective authorities.
Like everyone else, our Bollywood celebs too thronged social media and wished fans a very Happy and Safe Holi!
T 3858 -" रंग बरसे भीगे चुनर वाली रंग बरसे " pic.twitter.com/SOzL11JXfE
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 28, 2021
#HappyHoli2021 #Thalaivi To #VoteForThalaivi, stay tuned #Vijay @vishinduri @thearvindswami @ShaaileshRSingh @BrindaPrasad1 @neeta_lulla #HiteshThakkar #ThirumalReddy #RajatArora #BhushanKumar @KarmaMediaent @TSeries @vibri_media @ZeeStudios_ #SprintFilms #GothicEntertainment pic.twitter.com/JZ5RuQEhXG
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 29, 2021
.@TISSOT and I wish you and your loved ones a very happy Holi...
May you shower in the warmth of bright colors only!#ThisIsYourTime #Holi2021 pic.twitter.com/c9H7xert0O
— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) March 28, 2021
हैपी होली #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/dhCSDGAPM3
— Soundarya Sharma (@soundarya_20) March 29, 2021
Happy Holi!!! #Holi2021 @priyankachopra @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/cCQ0l4zQ0Y
— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 28, 2021
This year is different so join me to celebrate the festive joy virtually by sharing your throwback Holi pictures. Here's mine Happy Holi, everyone! #VirtualHoliWithMD. pic.twitter.com/R5jgAokaVK
— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 29, 2021
Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites
Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone pic.twitter.com/NvPw9IkGSa
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 28, 2021
Now, the nation-wide vaccine drive is also in place, ensuring safety against the virus. The dark cloud of COVID-19 is far from over, therefore, it is primarily important for us to stay away from large groups, social gatherings etc. Celebrate the festival with your near and dear ones but those who tested positive for the virus should not step out and rather follow medical quarantine norms, as prescribed by the respective doctors.
Wash your hands, face regularly and do not forget your colourful masks too. Let this festival give a pleasant memory to all.
Happy and Safe Holi everyone!