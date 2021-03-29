हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Holi 2021

Stay Home this Holi, tweets Bollywood amid pandemic!

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, this year too, 'staying at home' on Holi has been advised by the respective authorities.

Stay Home this Holi, tweets Bollywood amid pandemic!

New Delhi: The auspicious festival of colours - Holi is here and how! With Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi on March 28, a day after on March 29 - the entire nation is soaked in the spirit of celebrating the festival with much gusto and energy. However, amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, this year too, 'staying at home' has been advised by the respective authorities.

Like everyone else, our Bollywood celebs too thronged social media and wished fans a very Happy and Safe Holi!

Now, the nation-wide vaccine drive is also in place, ensuring safety against the virus. The dark cloud of COVID-19 is far from over, therefore, it is primarily important for us to stay away from large groups, social gatherings etc. Celebrate the festival with your near and dear ones but those who tested positive for the virus should not step out and rather follow medical quarantine norms, as prescribed by the respective doctors. 

Wash your hands, face regularly and do not forget your colourful masks too. Let this festival give a pleasant memory to all.

Happy and Safe Holi everyone!

