Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin gets evicted, rallies fans to help Aly Goni win

Jasmin Bhasin requests her followers to help her fellow housemate Aly Goni win the show.

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin gets evicted, rallies fans to help Aly Goni win
Credit: Instagram/ @jasminbhasin2806

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin on Monday started a campaign to rally her fans together for her boyfriend and fellow housemate Aly Goni, and make him the winner. The actress was evicted from the house on Sunday’s episode of Weekend ka Vaar.

The actress took to Twitter and Instagram to share a note for her fans and followers.

"To all you beautiful people, who have stood by me through thick & thin, during this rollercoaster ride of Bigg Boss I just wanna tell you, I absolutely love each & everyone of you. I was in tears after I saw all the love & support my fans have showered me with, on my good days and even on my bad ones. Your love made my journey so much easier. I am truly grateful to have you all in my life. I couldn't have done this without your support," Jasmin tweeted.

After thanking fans for their support during her three-month-long stint on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, the actress said: "We have to make Aly lift the trophy."

"With over 2 million tweets for #BringjasminBhasinBack you guys have proved your strength. I am shocked & but so grateful at the same time. Mai bahar aa gayi hun, par Aly abhi bhi andar hai. He might think he is alone but let's show it to all, that he is not. Let's all come together to give @alygoni the love & support to win this thing!! We have to make Aly lift the trophy for #jasLy," she added.

 

 

The note was posted with the caption: "Thank you for all your love & support & for #BringJasminBhasinBack. You all are truly the best! "

While Jasmin became part of the show since its inception, Aly joined the show as a wild card entry. He even walked out from the show to save her and was later called back.

 

