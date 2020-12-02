Bigg Boss 14 promo: Is Kavita Kaushik out of the game? Watch

New Delhi: With the 'Big Boss 14' finale just around the corner, it appears that TV actress Kavita Kaushik has willingly left the house following a nasty fight with Rubina Dilaik. The channel shared the promo of the episode to be aired tonight, where Kavita and Rubina can be seen indulging in a heated argument, while Dilaik’s husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla looks on.

Kavita Kaushik can be heard telling Rubina to meet her outside the Bigg Boss house where she will teach latter a lesson. A fight ensues, where they shout at each other and Kavita asks Rubina if she "knows her husband’s truth".

Rubina dares Kavita to speak, after a while, the latter is seen exiting through the main gate. Sharing the promo, Bigg Boss Twitter handle wrote, “Hua @Iamkavitak aur @RubiDilaik ke beech ek muh tod jhagda! Kya iss wajah se Kavita nikal gayi mukhya dwaar se bahar? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.”

Only four contestants will reach the Bigg Boss 14 finale. It will be interesting to see if Kavita has exited the show or not.

