Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Is Kavita Kaushik out of the game? Watch

In the promo, Kavita and Rubina can be seen indulging in a heated argument, while Dilaik’s husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla looks on.

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Is Kavita Kaushik out of the game? Watch
Screengrab

New Delhi: With the 'Big Boss 14' finale just around the corner, it appears that TV actress Kavita Kaushik has willingly left the house following a nasty fight with Rubina Dilaik. The channel shared the promo of the episode to be aired tonight, where Kavita and Rubina can be seen indulging in a heated argument, while Dilaik’s husband and co-contestant Abhinav Shukla looks on.

Kavita Kaushik can be heard telling Rubina to meet her outside the Bigg Boss house where she will teach latter a lesson. A fight ensues, where they shout at each other and Kavita asks Rubina if she "knows her husband’s truth". 

Rubina dares Kavita to speak, after a while, the latter is seen exiting through the main gate. Sharing the promo, Bigg Boss Twitter handle wrote, “Hua @Iamkavitak aur @RubiDilaik ke beech ek muh tod jhagda! Kya iss wajah se Kavita nikal gayi mukhya dwaar se bahar? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.”

Check the clip here.

Only four contestants will reach the Bigg Boss 14 finale. It will be interesting to see if Kavita has exited the show or not.

Check this space for all the latest updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.
 

