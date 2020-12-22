हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik breaks record of previous contestants for trending on Twitter

The actress has set a new record with over a million tweets in support of her

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik breaks record of previous contestants for trending on Twitter
Credit: Instagram/ @rubinadilaik

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik has managed to remain the center of attention in the show and outside as well. She has proven to be a strong contestant in the house and has won the hearts of many watching the show and following her progress.

In the 11th season, Shilpa Shinde set the Twitter record for trending on twitter with her fans tweeting constantly about her. The record set by Shilpa Shinde was broken by Aseem Riyaz last season.

In the current season Rubina Dilaik set a whole new record surpassing both the previous contestants.

Her fans have been constatly praising her performance through tweets on twitter and love her cool yet fearless attitude in all matters. Using the #RoarLikeRubina hashtag, they have managed to keep her name trending and are absoultely thrilled by her stunning performance.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, host Salman Khan stripped Aly Goni of his captaincy title with all the priviledges attached and gave it to Rubina Dilaik.

