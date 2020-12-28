Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta makes a major revelation about his life- Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 housemate Vikas Gupta will make a major revelation about his life in an upcoming episode of the reality show. The latest promo video also shows Bigg boss scolding the housemates for failing to complete the nomination task.

Vikas, having an emotional breakdown, shares his secrets with a few housemates including Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli as seen in a segment in the new promo video by ColoursTV.

Without naming the issue or individual concerned, Vikas is seen speaking about how he has been "fighting that for four-and-a-half years".

Rubina seemed shocked as he said: "He and I were together for a year-and-a-half before he came into the show (Bigg Boss)."

He shared that he has not named this person but will now talk all about him.

In another segment of the promo, housemates are seen getting a shock as they will be punished for not making the nomination task a success, with the blame of spoiling the entire process being pinned on Nikki and Aly Goni.

In the promo, all contestants sit together in the living room, Bigg Boss is heard saying that Aly and Nikki have made it a habit to flout rules during the nomination task.

Rubina, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Arshi then express their anger over Bigg Boss' decision to punish all of them for spoiling the nomination task. Rubina and Rakhi tell Aly to play by the rules.

Arshi shouts: "They think Bigg Boss is their buddy. They have brought Bigg Boss from home. Now this girl will be the one to get eliminated, note my words."