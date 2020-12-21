Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Kashmera Shah gets evicted; Vikas Gupta to make comeback

New Delhi: In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar’, Kashmera Shah was evicted from the show on Sunday (December 20). While leaving, Kashmera tells the contestants to be more entertaining and play the game with more spirit.

Meanwhile, the contestants will be stunned with the comeback of Vikas Gupta on Monday (December 21). The promo for the same was dropped where Vikas can be seen in the house.

Sunday's episode was high on drama and emotional upheavals. Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin engage in a war of words after a caller asks Rubina if she trusts Jasmin and she replies she trusts her but less than before.

This hurts Jasmin and leads to a fight between the two. Jasmin accuses Rubina of being a bully and asks her to lower her voice. Rubina fights back and tells Jasmin that she is demonising her.

The episode had begun with Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli fighting which led to Nikki crying. Nikki was upset with Aly that he had laughed when Rakhi had used abusive words for her. He refutes her allegations. Rubina and Jasmin try to explain to Aly that Nikki was hurt as she likes Aly and was not trying to create a scene. Nikki also tells Rubina that she is scared of getting hurt.

Later on, Rakhi Sawant apologises to Nikki and the two patch-up. Nikki and Arshi Khan also lock horns.

Salman Khan makes Rubina the captain and gives her all the special privileges.

Unlock entertainment, excitement, and drama with MPL Presents Bigg Boss Powered by Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste & TRESemmé, Beauty Partner Lotus Herbals, Beverage Partner B-Fizzv every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday- Sunday at 9:00 pm only on COLORS and watch before TV on Voot Select.