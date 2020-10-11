Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar, Written Update: Nikki Tamboli's big win, declared first confirmed contestant

New Delhi: The first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 14' on Saturday saw Salman Khan interacting with each contestant and advising a few about their journey so far. The episode began with Salman watching snippets from Week 1 and the immunity task. Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik yet again makes the fellow housemates angry after she splashes water on husband Abhinav Shukla on seeing his condition during the task. Abhinav thus gets disqualified.

Nikki Tamboli, who was also competing, chooses to give up and Pavitra Punia takes her place while Sara Gurpal replaces Abhinav. The task continues and Nikki makes a place for herself again after a few rounds. Finally, Nikki and Pavitra are declared winners of the immunity task.

And, now, Salman enters the frame. He interacts with the contestants and appreciates Nikki while he tells Nishant Singh Malkani, Abhinav and Sara that they are not much active in the house. He also tells Rubina that she can fight her own battles but Abhinav leads her to some other direction.

Meanwhile, Salman announces that the BB Mall has opened for a few minutes and gives Nikki a chance to pick up things from there. Nikki raids the mall in just two minutes and makes full use of the opportunity.

Later, a clip of Eijaz talking to Sidharth Shukla is played. Eijaz spills the beans on about his past relationship and recalls how it affected him. Salman talks to Eijaz about how he feels and asks him to always put his point in a correct manner.

Towards the end, the 'Toofani Seniors' - Sidharth, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan - are asked to decide which contestant among Nikki and Pavitra will get confirmed. The seniors pick Nikki Tamboli and she becomes the first confirmed contestant of 'Bigg Boss 14'.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.