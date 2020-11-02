Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar, Written Update: No eviction announced by Salman Khan, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan go on a date

New Delhi: Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss 14' was made interesting by none other than ex-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who brought loads of fun angle to the game. Also, singer Sunidhi Chauhan, too, entered the show to promote her new song.

While the mood of the house was light for a good time, things took a U-turn during one of the tasks, when the participants were asked to label Eijaz Khan or Kavita Kaushik as non-essential. Kavita was irked as everyone blamed her for her fight with Eijaz. A heated exchange between the duo follows after which, the host -Salman Khan - intervenes.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill makes an entry. She talks to the contestants and plays an interesting game. She also sends a virtual hug to Salman and leaves him blushing after she tells him "I love you in a positive way."

Eijaz and Pavitra Punia are the first two contestants to play Shehnaaz's game. They are asked about their likes and dislikes about each other and next up are, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli.

Eijaz and Pavitra win the game and are sent on a date, during which they sort out their differences.

Meanwhile, Salman announces that no evictions will happen on Sunday and Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh's fate will be decided on Monday.

