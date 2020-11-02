हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar, Written Update: No eviction announced by Salman Khan, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan go on a date

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh's fate will be decided on Monday.

Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar, Written Update: No eviction announced by Salman Khan, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan go on a date
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ColorsTV

New Delhi: Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss 14' was made interesting by none other than ex-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who brought loads of fun angle to the game. Also, singer Sunidhi Chauhan, too, entered the show to promote her new song. 

While the mood of the house was light for a good time, things took a U-turn during one of the tasks, when the participants were asked to label Eijaz Khan or Kavita Kaushik as non-essential. Kavita was irked as everyone blamed her for her fight with Eijaz. A heated exchange between the duo follows after which, the host -Salman Khan - intervenes.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill makes an entry. She talks to the contestants and plays an interesting game. She also sends a virtual hug to Salman and leaves him blushing after she tells him "I love you in a positive way."

Eijaz and Pavitra Punia are the first two contestants to play Shehnaaz's game. They are asked about their likes and dislikes about each other and next up are, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli. 

Eijaz and Pavitra win the game and are sent on a date, during which they sort out their differences.

Meanwhile, Salman announces that no evictions will happen on Sunday and Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Singh's fate will be decided on Monday.

Check this space for all the latest updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'. 

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.

Tags:
Bigg Boss 14Salman Khanbigg boss 14 written updatesPavitra PuniaEijaz Khan
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill is here to light up the mood, tells Salman Khan 'I love you in a positive way'
  • 82,29,313Confirmed
  • 1,22,607Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT56S

Reservation demand raised in Rajasthan, Gurjars community blocks railway track