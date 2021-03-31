Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, hubby Abhinav Shukla pose with a baby, fans shout 'we want RubiNav ka baby' - In Pics

New Delhi: The reality show, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and hubby Abhinav Shukla have been super busy after the show ended. With music video shoot and other commitments, Rubina and Abhinav sneaked-out some time on the festival of Holi and spent it well with the family.

Rubina posted a few pictures with her fam-jam and posed with a toddler. The couple's happy pictures with a baby left fans asking, 'we want RubiNav ka baby'. Well, their followers fondly call them RubiNav.

To add to a little fun chit-chat was Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli who jokingly wrote: Awww such a cute little munchkin!!! @rubinadilaik @ashukla09 when shall we expect yours

Also, Rahul Mahajan wrote: Congratulations.

Well, the couple will decide when they have to, but their fans surely got some good news at least on social media.

Rubina Dilaik is all set to make her much-awaited comeback on Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The show made her a household name and after a brief hiatus, the actress will be making her grand comeback to the same show.