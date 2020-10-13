Bigg Boss 14: 'Wrong decision by seniors', says Twitter after Sara Gurpal gets evicted

New Delhi: Twitter is furious with 'Toofani Seniors' - Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan's - decision to evict Sara Gurpal from 'Bigg Boss 14' on Monday. Sara is the first contestant to have got evicted after the trio was given the power to pick one housemate for eviction.

The surprise eviction happened after the nomination task. Of the 10 contestants (Nikki Tamboli has already been confirmed), Sara, Rahul Vaidya, Nishant Singh, Shehzad Deol, Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Abhinav Shukla were nominated. As as soon as the task ended, Bigg Boss gave Sidharth, Gauahar and Hina a special power, which shocked them. They were asked to evict one contestant among the nominated ones.

After a long decision, Sidharth chose to take Sara Gurpal's name. Initially, Hina and Gauahar were against Sidharth, but eventually agreed and Sara was evicted.

Going by the Twitter trends, a section of the internet is not at all happy with the seniors' decision. Some have even called out Sidharth for his "worst decision". #SaraGurpal and #BringBackSaraGurpal are the top trends currently.

Take a look the reactions here:

We heard it's a show of audience..ohhh audience means #SidharthShukIa ?#SaraGurpal — Prkhurana (@PriyaKh10515441) October 13, 2020

Wrong decision by seniors #SaraGurpal — Amar Jind (@amarjind) October 12, 2020

Last Year I was a fan of Sidharth Shukla but after today's decision to evict sara gurpal is wrong

And sara gurpal much deserving out only because of Sidharth's decision

After this I am not a fan of Sidharth #BringBackSaragurpal#BiggBoss14 — Sumit Kumar Shaw (@SumitKu18971033) October 12, 2020

Check this space for all the latest updates on 'Bigg Boss 14'.

'Bigg Boss 14' will air every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors and watch before TV on Voot Select.