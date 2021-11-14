Bigg Boss 15: ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ stars Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh steal the show

New Delhi: This Sunday evening, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ stars Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh are going to steal your hearts on Bigg Boss 15.

While Rani joins our dapper host Salman Khan to recreate the good old times, Siddhant and Sharvari have set a fun task for the contestants. The housemates are asked to put keechad on each other depending on the category they fit in.

Neha throws keechad on Karan who is absolutely 'useless'. Umar nominates Pratik as the most ‘irritating’ member of the house before throwing this keechad of hate on him. Pratik charges on Umar and they both hit their chests, which shocks Sharvari.

All hell breaks loose as Pratik and Umar get violent in the presence of guests Siddhant and Sharvari and their housemates try to stop them. Salman puts Umar in his place for his behaviour in front of the guests and says, “Umar, aap akele ho jo aggression dikha sakte ho? Mera aggression dekhna chaahoge aap?” Everyone holds their breaths as Salman warns him, “Tumse haath jodkar darquaast karta hoon, ki mujhe uss aggression mode mein na leke aao!”

However, Salman’s ‘fight mode’ soon turns into ‘fun mode’ as he welcomes Rani Mukerji on stage and the two shake a leg on their iconic song ‘Sarki Jo Sar Se Woh Dheere Dheere’ and Rani’s upcoming movie 'Bunty Aur Babli 2’s title track. The also play a game of dumb charades and quiz each other before Siddhant and Sharvari join them for more fun. Siddhant enjoys a fanboy moment with Salman and gets emotional. He then requests Salman to dance with them on the latest song of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ ‘Tatto Waaliye’. All of them rock the stage with their moves!

