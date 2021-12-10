Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh's photos with first wife go viral

NEW DELHI: Bollywood item girl and controversy favourite child Rakhi Sawant left her fans and internet surprised when she introduced her husband Ritesh in 'Bigg Boss 15' house.

'Bigg Boss 15' audience was totally excited to see Rakhi's husband Ritesh Singh in the house. He did make an entry a couple of weeks back. On the show, he has been addressed as 'jijaji' by the rest of the housemates.

Meanwhile, photos of Ritesh with his first wife and son are doing the rounds on social media. A Twitter handle by the name of Ritesh Singh posted a few blurry photographs from the wedding and with the wife and child. However, its not clear if the two have been separated or not. In the pictures, we can see his wife with a kid. In another pic, we can see Ritesh with a woman in a wedding mandap. Looking at the pictures, it seems that he was married earlier.

The tweet's caption read, "Sorry guys for this but makers have told me to do so I have done for my courier and future. So pls don't spread hate for me . I am simple guy. @BiggBoss see in this matter I am very shameful because of u. Sorry to all #BiggBoss15 fans I am exposed (sic)"

Another Twitter handle shared the same photo, writing, "#RakhiSawant Ka "Bhade Ka Pati" With his Original Wife & Son. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV Stop This Nonsense.."

In the comments section of the post, several people have expressed their shock over the viral pictures. A user wrote, “Is it really true..?????…Poll khol of Ritesh..” while another mentioned how Abhijeet was mistaken on the show. "Ha abhi beech mein shadi ki pics bhi thi mujhey laga edited hai yeh toh sach nikli…bichukle ne sahi bola tha. Justice For Future PM", the comment said.

For the unversed, Rakhi and Ritesh’s relationship has been under the radar ever since the couple entered the popular television show. The Twitter handle of 'Khabri' had earlier shared his post and dropping a hint that he was actually a cameraman on the show and had nothing to do with Rakhi before they entered the house as a couple.

In fact, host Salman Khan had also questioned Ritesh during a 'Weekend Ka Vaar' if he and Rakhi are actually married and whether he would elope again after getting out of the house.

