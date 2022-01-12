Bigg Boss 15 Day 102 written updates: Tejasswi says 'I love you' to Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty becomes new captain

Rashami Desai tells Devoleena that she has been missing Umar Riaz a lot. Tejasswi Prakash tells Pratik that Devoleena and Rashami Desai have started cribbing since morning. Pratik says both Rashami and Devoleena are best for each other as best friends.

Rakhi Sawant says Nishant Bhat feels he is the head of the house as contenders will go to his house after the show ends and do teen-paanch.

Karan Kundrra asks Tejasswi Prakash who will she support if he and Nishant compete with each other. She says 'YOU'. However, Karan says that she is very smart and doesn't want to spoil her connections. Tejasswi later brings Karan to the VIP room and expresses that she loves him so much and adds that they should remain together no matter what. She also says that they should not doubt each other, saying 'I am yours'.

Bigg Boss gives a new zombie task to contestants. Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the contestants who are competing to be the captain.

Devoleena and Tejasswi get into an argument after Devoleena breaks Tejasswi's tomb. Devoleena says she is playing according to convenience. Tejasswi says she is not her friend. Nishant Bhat feels Rakhi Sawant won’t be a fair captain and wants someone else to be given that responsibility. Shamita and Karan are left in the game. Pratik chooses Shamita as the captain.

Rashami tells Karan that she doesn’t consider Tejasswi Prakash as a friend. She adds that Tejasswi should not come in between the bond that they have.

Tejasswi and Karan are having a talk. Tejasswi says that out of the Bigg Boss OTT contestants only Nishant has an individual game.