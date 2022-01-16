Bigg Boss 15 Day 106 written updates: Pandit Janardhan PREDICTS Tejasswi-Karan's marriage, says 'kanya ki taraf se gadbad hogi'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 is getting crazier day by day. In today’s episode, a special panel of journalists entered the house and asked few tough questions to the housemates.

The journalists also asked Tejasswi the main reasons for getting insecure with Shamita. The former says she doesn’t like when Rakhi connects her boyfriend Karan’s name with Shamita. She also lashes at the latter for blushing when her name is tagged with him.

Later, Pandit Janardhan enters the house and predicts the future of the contestants.

She tells Shamita that she’ll get married soon and then she asks about her kids to which the pandit replies her that she’ll have two kids.

Later, one by one all the other contestants try their luck and later when Karan comes infront of him, he predicts there is no future with his current love affair and will not get married. He also says ‘kanya ki taraf se gadbad hogi.’

And Teja gets sad after hearing the prediction. Later, in the night, Karan explains Teja to work on their relationship and also says it’s in our own hands. We can always make our own destiny.

Salman in the end of the episode, makes an announcement that in Monday’s episode, ex-contestant Rajiv Adatia will be seen making a grand entry in the house and will make the lives of the housemates more difficult and miserable.

So, are you excited to see Rajiv back on the show? What are his upcoming strategies? Only, time will tell…

Till, then stay tuned and keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.