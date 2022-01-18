Bigg Boss 15 Day 107 written updates: Rajiv Adatia enters as Circus' ring master, Tejasswi calls Shamita Shetty hypocrite

Karan Kundrra asks Tejasswi Prakash not to trust Nishant Bhat. He says Nishant is in his ego and he will be a different person if he starts playing for himself. Rakhi Sawant and Abhijit Bichukale are having a discussion. Rakhi says Shamita is born with a silver spoon and talks while 'measuring' things. Rakhi says Shamita called her 'loud' but she doesn't know that this is a reality show and one needs to put his voice loud and firm.

Nishant and Pratik get into a war of words as Nishant complains about being targeted by him during the tasks and losing his importance for him. Both Nishant and Pratik call each other 'diplomatic'. Shamita asks Nishant what his problem is as she has her narrative very clear. Nishant snubs her and leaves the conversation.

Shamita and Karan have a discussion and he says that she has an issue with Tejasswi. Shamita assures him that in the future, if Tejasswi comes in the VIP zone, she won't have an issue.

Karan tells Tejasswi that Devoleena is also dead against her and had clearly mentioned it.

Nishant and Shamita talk to each other and explains his stand to her. Nishant gets teary-eyed while discussing with Shamita. She then asks him for a hug but he refuses and tells her that she is strong enough to handle the situation. Shamita apologises for her words and says she did not meant to hurt him. She asks if he trusts her, Nishant says he doesn't know it now. Shamita says she will never let him down as a friend.

The next day, Rajiv Adatia enters the house as the Ring Master of the Circus and vows to entertain the housemates for the next couple of days. He says he will be taking come crucial decisions. 'Rajiv is BACK'.

Rajiv Adatia brings a task called Jadui Television, where they will be able to talk to their loved ones and family members, depending upon the glitter that they will put into the jugs, where 1 jug is equals to 10 mins.

Nishant decides to use the glitter and decides to speak to his mom and dad. All the housemates have a great interaction that leaves a smile on everybody's faces. Rashami, Shamita and Pratik too get to talk to their mothers.

Rajiv talks to Shamita and Tejasswi about their difference in the house. Tejasswi complains to Rajiv about Shamita and how she has lost her trust in her. Rajiv says that the trust factor was never between them. Tejasswi tells Rajiv that she finds Shamita's behaviour like a hypocrite, when she decided to save Rakhi Sawant instead of her in the VIP task.

