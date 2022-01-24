Bigg Boss 15 Day 114 written updates: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale eliminated in midnight eviction!

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, in a shocking midnight eviction, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale got evicted from the house. Rashami Desai then went on to go to the finale week.

The eviction shocked many housemates as they bid the duo goodbye. The contestants also said touching words before they left.

Later, Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai had a huge fight as Rashami accused her of being 'ungrateful'. Tejasswi said that she was thankful for Rashami's help but accused Rashami of playing against her as well.

Rashami said that she regretted helping Tejasswi. Karan got involved in their fight as he accused Tejasswi of picking a fight with Rashami by taunting her. Tejasswi didn't agree with Karan's point of view and said that he was supporting Rashami without knowing the whole situation.

Rashami was also confused why Karan was getting himself involved in her and Teja's fight but Karan explained that since Tejasswi taunts him as well, he knows how it feels to be taunted.

Tejasswi then got upset with Karan and was on the verge of tears. Then Karan told her not to play the sympathy card.

Outside, Rashami, Rakhi and Pratik were sitting together. Pratik jokingly called Rakhi a 'biscuit dipped in milk'. Rakhi got very offended by his remark and interpreted it as him making fun of her age.

She got very agitated and began making snide remarks about Pratik's OTT stint.

Karan and Rashami calmed her down.

Later, in a Radio interview, Karan proved how much he loved Tejasswi by correctly guessing every question about her outfit.

Rakhi again got emotional when she was asked about her marriage with Ritesh and how people didn't believe that she had a husband.