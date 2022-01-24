हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 Day 113 written updates: Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur shares stage with actor

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur grace the stage of Bigg Boss 15 and promote her new song 'Main Chala', which features the superstar alongside Pragya Jaiswal. 

Bigg Boss 15 Day 113 written updates: Salman Khan&#039;s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur shares stage with actor
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Pratik Sehajpal and Abhijeet Bichukale have a fight over a misunderstanding. Mika Singh performs on his latest song, Majnu. Salman Khan says Mika and his combo is a hit one. He also sings his hit track Saawan Main Lag Gayee Aag. Salman and he dance on Jumme Ki Raat.

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur comes on stage. She sings the new song. Pragya Jaiswal also comes to promote the song. They speak to Guru Randhawa on phone.

Pragya Jaiswal says emotionally that Salman Khan promised her a song. Bharti Singh announces pregnancy to Salman Khan. He agrees to give the farmhouse to her for a baby shower party. They tell housemates about the baby. There is a disco night inside.

Rakhi Sawant and Karan Kundrra win the Hunarbaaz challenge. TejRan are discussing Pratik Sehajpal. Shamita issue comes up again. Karan Kundrra says there is no need for any insecurity.

