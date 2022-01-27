Bigg Boss 15: Shamita bursts out after Tejasswi manhandles her; shouts at Karan for not taking a stand for her

NEW DELHI: 150 days of drama, sweat and tears, Bigg Boss 15 is inching closer to its finale where the contestants performed the last task of this season.

In today’s episode, as mentioned by the host Salman Khan over the weekend the finale week is dedicated to the ‘aam janta’, for the first time ever in ‘BIGG BOSS’, the audience entered the house to vote and save their favourite contestants.

For the final task, the house is transformed into a BB hotel where the contestants portrayed the roles of the staff and the guests staying there.

Shamita and Tejasswi who have had an ongoing rift throughout the season are playing the roles of hotel staff during the task. Karan, who is playing the role of a customer asks Tejasswi to give him a massage. Not impressed by Tejasswi’s massaging skills he said: "Aisi kaunsi hotel staff hoti hai, yeh bakwaas massage kar rahi hai”.

Later, Shamita takes over and gives massage to Karan. Tejaswwi gets insecure and taunts Shamita, “It's Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi itna seriously nahi liya tha”. Shamita defends herself by saying it's just a massage. What started off in good sense of humour turns into complete horror as the two lock horns.

As Shamita continues to treat her guests, Tejasswi comments ‘lo aunty chadd gayi us pe bhi’ which triggers Shamita. Shamita tells Tejasswi ‘It’s a task and you have no business calling me an aunty.’ As the contestants perform their final task, will Shamita and Tejasswi be able to sort out their differences?

Later Shamita shouts at Karan Kundrra for not taking a stand for her. She also went on saying that Karan you should be ashamed for not taking up a stand for me as it was because of him, she didn’t respond.

Later, Teja tries to apologise to Shamita but she wasn’t in mood to listen to her.

In the second round, the task went well but Shamita and Rakhi couldn’t gain good points and so in the end, Rakhi was seen being upset about the same. While Shamita was seen crying about her marks as she claimed that she hasn’t got such low marks ever in her life.

Well, today the paps have spotted Rakhi outside her gym and so its quite clear that the LIVE audience has evicted her from the house.

Currently, the housemates who are still fighting for the trophy include – Pratik, Nishant, Rashami, Shamita, Karan and Tejasswi.

Who will take the trophy home, well only time will tell?

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be happening on Jan 29 and 30 January, at 8pm only on Colors.

Till then, stay tuned and keep watching this space for all the updates related to Bigg Boss 15.