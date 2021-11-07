Bigg Boss 15 Day 36 written update: Ieshaan Sehgaal evicted, Salman Khan reveals THIS about finale

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw an interesting question-answer session, a moment of truth and a face-off game along with an unfortunate elimination. All in all, Sunday's episode was filled with drama, twists and a sad ending.

At the beginning of the episode, host Salman Khan conducted a QnA session with the contestants and loudly announced the pressing questions they wanted to ask each other. We saw that Neha Bhasin asked Tejasswi Prakash why she feels insecure when Shamita Shetty talks to Karan Kundrra.

Raqesh Bapat raised a question on the authenticity of Karan and Tejasswi's bubbling romance which irked Teju.

The tensions were still high between Pratik and Neha as she asked him why he feels bad when people go against him if he's playing the game alone. Pratik didn't take this too well and wasn't pleased to explain himself to her.

As a special guest, producer Ekta Kapoor graced the Bigg Boss 15 stage and even entered the house to interact with the contestants. She was a joy to watch as she stirred up drama between the housemates, spicing up the episode.

She played a game of shots with the housemates where a contestant had to give a shot to another contestant who they thought fit as the answer to Ekta's questions. For example, Ekta asked Shamita Shetty to give shots to two contestants with a bad fashion sense. The actress chose Tejasswi and Pratik and jokingly commented on Pratik's 'tight clothing'.

As a sweet gesture, Ekta gifted an evil eye necklace to her favourite contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat.

Later, TV stars Surbhi Chanda and Anita Hassanandani entered the house as special guests. They talked to the housemates and also imparted important advice to them.

They also encouraged contestants to make a lot of revelations about each other. For example, Shamita Shetty said that she thought Karan was a 'chaloo' contestant, and Nishant Bhat felt that Karan was a 'dhongi'.

As the episode neared its end, Salman Khan told contestants about the new twist which will be implemented tomorrow (November 8). The finale's race will start from Monday onwards and there will be VIP members in the house who will be exclusively eligible to enter the finale.

Salman said that two contestants won't get this benefit - Simba and Ieshaan.

Ieshaan Sehgaal got eliminated from the show as he got the least votes from audiences.

Are you excited to watch the race to the finale begin?