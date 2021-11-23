हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 Day 52 written updates: Shamita Shetty left stunned after Vishal Kotian calls her 'maal' again

Vishal Kotian once again clarifies his derogatory remarks with Shamita Shetty and the two make peace with each other. She also asks him to apologise to her mother and Raqesh Bapat. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra is clearly disturbed with Tejasswi's friendship with Vishal Kotian. 

Bigg Boss 15 Day 52 written updates: Shamita Shetty left stunned after Vishal Kotian calls her &#039;maal&#039; again

New Delhi: The episode begins with mediapersons grilling the latest wild card entry Abhijit Bichukale, as the latter asserts that he wants to bring more 'sanskaar' in the house. Devoleena accuses Vishal Kotian of playing a 'man' card as he always plays a victim card of not having enough clothes or coming from a certain background. 

Vishal Kotian expresses to Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash that he wishes he gets to do a 'Dangal' with Jay Bhanushali on 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. He also says that Shamita Shetty gave unnecessary expressions after listening to statements from mediapersons. 

Vishal justifies his 'maal' statement and says he says the same thing to Tejasswi and Neha Bhasin. However, Tejasswi says 'its objectification of women' and she won't take it.

Vishal Kotian apologises to Shamita Shetty's family and Raqesh Bapat for saying things casually about her that has hurt her family members. Vishal then again calls Shamita maal and the latter is in complete disbelief. 

Karan Kundrra is visibly upset with Tejasswi Prakash's growing friendship with Vishal Kotian and expresses his displeasure. However, Tejasswi doesn't budge to Karan's feeling about Vishal and clearly states that she and Vishal are just friends and she will not distance herself from him. However, Karan tells her to 'listen to others sometimes'. 

Karan warns Tejasswi that he might start an ugly argument with her and tells her that he can be emotional, possessive but not insecure of anybody. 

Karan tells Vishal that whatever he has been saying, things are not being taken with a pinch of salt. Vishal justifies himself that he hasn't manipulated anyone especially Jay and he can be comfortable with Teja since he has sworn to help her. 

Bigg Boss 15Bigg BossSalman KhanPratik SehajpalKaran KundrraTejasswi PrakashVishal Kotianumar riaz
