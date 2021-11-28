हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15 Day 58: Salman Khan scolds Devoleena Bhattacharjee for attacking Shamita Shetty!

On Bigg Boss 15 Sunday Ka Vaar, Salman Khan asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee to play her own game and not attack Shamita Shetty all the time.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan scolded wild card entry Devoleena Bhattacharjee for attacking Shamita Shetty and climbing on her shoulder to be seen on the show. 

At the beginning of the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, we saw Umar Riaz getting into a fight with Shamita Shetty. He called her 'weak' and 'dependent' for always leaning on the shoulders of her friend, brother, boyfriend. 

He said that when all her friends got evicted from the show she stopped voicing her opinions on anything. Shamita told Umar that he didn't exist in her world. She also said that he was 'annoying as f**k'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Later, we saw Tejasswi Prakash getting a lecture from Rakhi Sawant about the former's relationship with Karan Kundrra. Rakhi told her that she didn't think Tejasswi's relationship with Karan was genuine and called it 'fake'. 

Rakhi also said that the relationship between Karan and Tejasswi is mostly physical affection and not real love. But Tejasswi defends her bond with Karan and said that she has real feelings for Karan.

This conversation left Tejasswi feeling very low and Karan swooped in to talk to her about the situation. He asked her why she's so upset, she told him that she's confused about their relationship. 

Karan assured her by saying that he 'won't let her feel something that he doesn't feel for her'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Later, Salman Khan welcomed Suniel Shetty to the stage and the two danced together as well. The actor had appeared on the show to introduce his son Ahan Shetty who is going to make his debut with the film 'Tadap' co-starring Tara Sutaria.

Suniel Shetty, Salman Khan and Ahan Shetty have a gala time performing each other's dialogues. 

Host Salman Khan then scolded Devoleena for attacking Shamita. He accused her of climbing on her shoulders to gain screen time and attention. He asked her to 'stop it' and 'focus on her own game'.

Celebrity guest Neha Dhupia also grilled contestants for not giving their best in the show. She especially asked Karan Kundrra to step up his game as he already has a lot of experience with reality TV shows.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

She also praised Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee for bringing entertainment into the show and livening it up.

