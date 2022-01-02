Bigg Boss 15 Day 92 written updates: Rakhi Sawant tells Karan that Tejasswi has a boyfriend outside the house!

New Delhi: As the finale of Bigg Boss 15 inches closer, the contestants are fiercely determined to fight their way to grab a spot in the finale week.

We have seen how the housemates have got the ‘Ticket To Finale’ tasks cancelled by one by one, leaving Rakhi as the sole finalist of this season.

However, the house is about to bring a twist that will fill everyone’s foreheads with sweat. In today’s episode, Bigg Boss opens the door for challengers Akanksha Puri, Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chandna and Vishal Singh, and they try their best to make the lives of every aspiring finalist miserable!

Earlier in the day, Rakhi was seen explaining Teja to maintain some distance from Karan as she is a girl and it doesn’t look nice on camera. The matter escalates, and in order to defend herself, Teja takes Devo and Pratik’s context as example and says even they are close even though Devo has a boyfriend outside the house.

Just to prove a point, Devo reciprocates by saying that before entering the house even she heard that Teja has someone (boyfriend) outside the house but she never brought that topic inside the house then why is she dragging her in between.

Rakhi listens to all the conversations and goes and confronts Karan about Teja’s relationship outside the house.

Later, Karan and Teja were seen discussing her past and the topic ends on an easy note.

In the second sequence of event, these challengers, who have entered the house, try their best to make the contestants understand the importance of Ticket to finale task.

Currently, the tickets to finale are in the challenger’s name, and if the contestants want to earn them, they will have to complete every task that is being assigned to them!

Vishal was the first contestant who gave tasks to Nishant and Kundrra. The duo was asked to eat onion, red chillies, green chillies and what not and at the end of the task, Karan was declared the winner in the first task.

In the second task, Akanksha chose Umar and Tejasswi for the task and so it will be interesting to see who will be able to win the second round of this crucial task.

Will the contestants be able to cross the hurdles that have been put in their way by the challengers? To see the drama unfold, keep watching this space for all the updates related to Bigg Boss 15.