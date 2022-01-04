Bigg Boss 15 Day 93 written updates: Devoleena, Abhijit Bichukale go physical, former breaks things inside house

The Ticket to Finale Task continues and Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash participte. Challengers find Umar Riaz a clear winner. Karan Kundrra announces that Umar has won the task.

Surbhi Chandna gives a chance to win Ticket To Finale for Pratik, Shamita and Abhijit where contestants are supposed to be emotionless. Nishant successfully makes Abhijit Bichukale laugh. Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty remain firm and expressionless as Abhijit, Umar, Rakhi and other housemates try to bring out their expressions.

Abhijit makes a nasty comment on Pratik and says he licks Shamita Shetty's constipation during 'Ticket To Finale' task. After the buzzer rings, Pratik slams Abhijit Bichukale for crossing his limits. Abhijit gets furious at Pratik and says he will end up hitting up.

Meanwhile, housemates fails to bring out expressions from Pratik and Shamita. Bigg Boss announces that housemates have failed to win 'Ticket to Finale' task.

Abhijit using some cuss words for Pratik. Furious hearing this, Devoleena goes to Abhijit and asks: "What filth are you spreading on the pretext of the task?. Abhijit says he doesn't want to talk to Devoleena. Devoleena calls him filth and adds, "One must spit on you." She even spits on him.

The argument escalates and both Devo and Abhijit go physical. Other housemates intervene to stop them from fighting. Abhijit calls her 'monkey'. Later, Rashami and Pratik ask Devo for fighting with Abhijit and getting so agressive. She gets infuriated and locks herself inside the washroom. She breaks things inside the house.

Nishant tells Shamita and Tejasswi that Abhijit talked nasty things to Pratik just for the task. Nishant said that Abhijit has a lot of things against Pratik which he expresses it during the tasks.

Meanwhile, housemates try to get Devoleena out of the bathroom.