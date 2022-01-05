Bigg Boss 15 Day 95 written updates: Devoleena shouts at Pratik for making tea for Abhijit Bichukale, Tejasswi gets possessive for Karan Kundrra

The episode begins with Karan Kundrra talking to Rashami Desai about Tejasswi Prakash's behaviour. He says Tejasswi called him 'kamzoron ki nishaani'. Rashami asks him to not take any major decision and focus on his game since this is the last week. The two also talk about Umar Riaz's nature. Rashami says 'par dil ka bhut achcha hai'.

Karan Kundrra tells Tejasswi that he loves her a lot and can't stand if she is giving attention to someone. Later, Karan changes Shamita's batteries and Tejasswi gets furious to see this. She tells him that if he can't see her giving attention to someone else, he too should stop doing such acts.

Rakhi comes out complaining about some girl who went to the toilet for dumping but didn't flush.

Devoleena shouts at Pratik for making tea for Abhijit Bichukale. She shouts at him saying that the man who said all the bad things about him and his family and friends but is still making tea for the same person.



Karan explains to Tejasswi that Rakhi has been trying not to let strong contestants enter the finale week so that she can win the show. Karan also tries to tell Rashami the same thing but Tejasswi interferes. Karan and Tejasswi scream at each other.

A blame game erupting between Tejasswi Prakash and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who accuses Tejasswi of not performing her duty of cleaning the washroom properly inside the house. Devo accuses Teja of not maintaining personal hygiene.

During a game called 'Bigg Boss ki Adaalat', the non-VIPs will have to convince the 'VIP jury' comprising Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundra, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai about why they deserve to enter the finale by hurling charges on other contestants. The VIPs choose Tejasswi as the winner over Devoleena in the first round.

