Bigg Boss 15 Day 96 written updates: Tejasswi asks Karan Kundrra about his 'March wedding', latter says 'bach gaya'

NEW DELHI: Shamita Shetty picks Abhijit Bichukle to be the most 'dheet' (obstinate) contestant of the house. She explains that he never contributes in house duties and rather makes everyone to do his tasks. In response, Abhijit says that just like Rakhi Sawant, he too is loyal to Bigg Boss 15 house. He says he is 'humble', 'innocent' and 'down to earth'. Abhijit says he came to Bigg Boss because of Shamita, and Pratik reacts hearing this. Abhijit then says that he will not leave his seating style even if 'he has to meet the Prime Minister of the country'.

Bichukale instead calls Shamita 'dheet' saying she sleeps on bed throughout the day.

Bichukle once again becomes a target in the task as Pratik Sehajpal picks him in the next round as a contestant with most amount of 'ahaankar' (ego). Abhijit says that he does not have any ego but it is his confidence. Abhijit questions Pratik why does he not have confidence like him? Devoleena supports Pratik. She goes against Abhijit and states that he behaved the same way in Bigg Boss Marathi when Pratik says that Abhijit does not do house duties like cleaning toilets and more.

Nishant, Shamita and Pratik make fun of Rashami Desai. Nishant imitates Rashami and Pratik says that her role in Uttaran was quite bitchy. They all have a good laugh.

Tejasswi asks Karan Kundrra about his March wedding and asks if he will invite her or not. Later, she clarifies that she is not talking about their wedding. Rakhi Sawant and Umar Riaz start dancing over this. Karan Kundrra says 'bach gaya.'

