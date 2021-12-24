Bigg Boss 15: Did Karan Kundrra's sister indirectly call Tejasswi Prakash 'trash'? See her tweet

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15's favourite couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are on a rocky path and fans fear if their relationship is heading towards a dead end. In the last episode, fans saw Karan and Tejasswi getting into a huge fight and Teju claiming that Karan never loved her.

This hurt Karan to the core as he felt she had neglected all the efforts he had made for her in the past eight weeks. Fans were concerned about the actor after he noticed that he hadn't eaten properly since the fallout. One fan even tweeted about his concern to Karan's sister Meenu.

To this, she replied, "He’ll be fine hun! He’s only clearing his system of all the garbage and fake love to make room for Karan Neeti!!"

He’ll be fine hun! He’s only clearing his system of all the garbage and fake love to make room for Karan Neeti!! #KKundrraSquad #KaranIsTheBoss #KaranKundrra @OrmaxMedia @justvoot @VootSelect — Meenu Kundra (@Meenukundra) December 21, 2021

It appears as if Meenu took an indirect jibe at Tejasswi Prakash by referring to her as 'garbage'.

Tejasswi's brother took notice of this and tweeted in reply to Meenu's tweet. He wrote, "She is standing with her "people" right from Day 1.And when she takes a stand for herself, she's called TRASH! How fair is that? Only if we could think before using such language…She's my sister, a daughter, a woman! Lets maintain dignity! #TejasswiPrakash #TejasswiIsTheBoss"

She is standing with her "people" right from Day 1.And when she takes a stand for herself, she's called TRASH! How fair is that? Only if we could think before using such language…She's my sister, a daughter, a woman! Lets maintain dignity! #TejasswiPrakash #TejasswiIsTheBoss — PRATIK WAYANGANKAR (@PRATIK_PGW) December 22, 2021

Karan had quite the meltdown in the Bigg Boss house during the 'Ticket to Finale' task. He told his friends that he cannot handle being in the BB house anymore and wanted to go home. However, Rakhi Sawant asked him and Teju to focus on the trophy and not on their relationship.

Bigg Boss even scolded them for getting the current task cancelled.

Live TV