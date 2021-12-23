हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's fight gets nastier

During the Ticket To Finale task, Tejasswi blames Karan that he is an altogether different person during the task. She also tells him that he is not willing to make this relationship work.

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash&#039;s fight gets nastier
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: The fight between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is getting worse every day inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house.

Recently, during the Ticket To Finale task, Tejasswi blames Karan that he is an altogether different person during the task. She also tells him that he is not willing to make this relationship work.

Karan says: "I am with the one who will play fair, either for you or me." Tejasswi replies: "I will support the one who will play for me."

Karan adds: "You are doubting my intentions." While Tejasswi says that she will play for her supporters as Karan is also doing the same. "I have no issues if you win but play a fair game."

Later, Karan tells Tejasswi that his chances are weak to win the task. Meanwhile, Tejasswi asks Karan if he has a problem if she wins the game. Karan says: "You should be ashamed of yourself and now these people are closer to you than me."

He points out Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena because Rakhi has told Tejasswi that Karan is hatching plots behind her back and Tejasswi trusts Rakhi. This hurts Karan.

 

