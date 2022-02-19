हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afsana Khan

Afsana Khan is all smiles in her pre-wedding festivities pics, Rakhi Sawant celebrates with her

Afsana Khan shared beautiful pictures from her Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies with her fiance Saajz.

Afsana Khan is all smiles in her pre-wedding festivities pics, Rakhi Sawant celebrates with her
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Singer and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan is all set to get married to her fiance Saajz. According to reports, the lovely couple will tie the knot on Saturday (Feb 19). Ahead of her wedding, Afsana shared happy pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies such as the Mehendi and Haldi events. 

In her Haldi ceremony pictures, Afsana looked regal in an ochre, sequined lehenga and beautiful jhumkas. She also wore stylish sunglasses along with her outfit. 

Afsana also shared pics from her Mehendi ceremony and in one of the adorable photos, her boyfriend Saajz was seen giving her a kiss on the cheek. For the occasion, Afsana wore a shimmery gold blouse and flaunted her artistic mehendi. 

Rakhi Sawant was also seen sitting beside her and celebrating with her. 

Take a look at the pictures:

 

From Bigg Boss 15, Donal Bisht and Rakhi Sawant attended Afsana's pre-wedding functions. Fans, in the comment section, were curious to know if Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz are invited to the grand wedding as they did share a good bond at the beginning of the show.

Apart from her Bigg Boss pals, Afsana was joined by Himanshi Khurana, and Shefali Bagga.

Afsana Khan's stint in Bigg Boss 15 was no less than a rollercoaster ride. She was evicted from the show after she allegedly threatened to harm herself with a knife.

