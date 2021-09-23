Bigg Boss 15: Grand Premiere date, time, where to watch Salman Khan hosted show!

New Delhi: After Bigg Boss OTT, the reality TV show is set to come back with its much-awaited 15th season Bigg Boss 15 hosted by none other than Salman Khan. While waiting for the big daddy of reality TV shows, audiences were warmed up with Bigg Boss's first-ever live-streaming edition titled Bigg Boss OTT.

It was hosted by Karan Johar and Divya Agarwal took the winner's trophy home with choreographer Nishant Bhat as the first runner up. After that exciting roller coaster ride of drama, emotions, anger, and thrill, fasten your seatbelts as Salman Khan takes you on another captivating ride.

Here's all you need to know about Bigg Boss 15 premiere, date, time and where you can watch it.

When is Bigg Boss 15 premiering?

The Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on Saturday (October 2), 2021 at 9:30 pm. The show will begin in less than two weeks so the wait really isn't that long!

Where to watch Bigg Boss OTT?

You can catch episodes of Bigg Boss 15 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9:30 pm; as every season Salman Khan will feature on the show and interact with the contestants on weekends.

Who are the contestants?

The official confirmed list of contestants hasn't been announced yet. However, in the finale of Bigg Boss OTT, it was revealed that Pratik Sehajpal became the first contestant to enter Bigg Boss 15.

Out of the top 5, one of the contestants were asked to pick up a briefcase if they wanted to withdraw their name from the winner's race in Bigg Boss OTT and enter Bigg Boss 15 directly. Pratik grabbed that opportunity.

Although Divya Agarwal won the show, it's unconfirmed if she is going to enter Bigg Boss 15. Other probable contestants include - Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Tina Dutta, and Tejasswi Prakash.

What is the theme of the show?

Going by the promos, the show may have a jungle theme where contestants have to compete for resources. In one of the promos, the makers insinuated that contestants could either get a flower bed or a hard floored bed. For the first time in the history of the reality show, the participants will have to struggle and fight for every comfort. The makers are yet to reveal the exact theme of this season.