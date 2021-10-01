Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere: When and where to watch the Salman Khan-hosted show!

New Delhi: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on Saturday (October 2), and fans cannot wait for the Salman Khan-hosted show to entertain them every night.

The makers have been building up excitement among viewers with eye-catching promos and even shared a glimpse of the starry premiere night of the show.

In the latest promo, Salman Khan was seen dancing to his 'Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai', a song from his 1999 film 'Biwi No 1' with Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen. Along with him were dancers grooving to the song, dressed as jungle dwellers.

While we wait for the opening night, here's all you need to know about Bigg Boss 15 premiere, date, time and where you can watch it.

When is Bigg Boss 15 premiering?

The Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on Saturday (October 2), 2021 at 9:30 pm.

Where to watch Bigg Boss OTT?

You can catch episodes of Bigg Boss 15 on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.

On Saturday and Sunday, the show will air at 9:30 pm. The host Salman Khan will feature on the show and interact with the contestants on weekends.

Who are the contestants?

Many contestants have been teased on promos shared on the show's social media handle. Big names such as Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Shamita Shetty, Sahil Shroff, Afsana Khan will be entering the show.

From Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty will enter Bigg Boss 15.

Although Divya Agarwal won the show, she won't be partaking in the Salman Khan hosted reality show. Other contestants include - Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash.

What is the theme of the show?

Going by the promos, the show has a jungle theme where contestants have to compete for resources.

In one of the promos, the makers insinuated that contestants could either get a flower bed or a hard floored bed.

For the first time in the history of the reality show, the participants will have to struggle and fight for every comfort. Stay tuned to watch how this jungle theme unfolds during the show.