हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra expresses his love for Tejasswi Prakash by gifting her a pendant

Karan Kundrra gifted an eye-shaped pendant to Tejasswi Prakash and expressed his love for her. The duo can be seen blushing throughout the conversation.     

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra expresses his love for Tejasswi Prakash by gifting her a pendant
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The house of Bigg Boss has always been about connections and equations with one another. Over the years, we have seen a lot of couples coming out of the Bigg Boss house such as Yuvika-Prince, Paras-Mahira, Pavitra- Eijaz amongst others. 

In the Bigg Boss 15 house, three couples caught attention from the audiences – Karan Kundrra- Tejasswi Prakash, Ieshaan Sehgal – Miesha Iyer, and Shamita Shetty – Raqesh Bapat. However, a sweet gesture by Karan for her crush will melt everyone’s heart.  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Karan gifted an eye-shaped pendant to Tejasswi, she loves it and says, 'This is so cute.' Tejasswi asks Karan to tie it around her neck as that will enhance the beauty of this gift. 
They hold each other and dance while Afsana Khan's voice is heard from the background saying, "Bigg Boss, Teju ko pyaar ho gaya hai."

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty also go on a romantic date inside the house, and she reminds him that this is officially their second date. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The duo can be seen spending some quality time with each other. They even danced and Shamita can be seen blushing throughout the promo. 

For more such updates related to Bigg Boss 15, keep watching this space. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Karan KundrraTejasswi PrakashShamita ShettyRaqesh BapatBigg Boss 15ShaRaTejRan
Next
Story

Netizens upset with Salman Khan for ignoring Simba's 'Islamophobic' remarks

Must Watch

PT38M57S

Taal Thok Ke: Minister of 'Don' in Maharashtra?