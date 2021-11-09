Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra expresses his love for Tejasswi Prakash by gifting her a pendant

New Delhi: The house of Bigg Boss has always been about connections and equations with one another. Over the years, we have seen a lot of couples coming out of the Bigg Boss house such as Yuvika-Prince, Paras-Mahira, Pavitra- Eijaz amongst others.

In the Bigg Boss 15 house, three couples caught attention from the audiences – Karan Kundrra- Tejasswi Prakash, Ieshaan Sehgal – Miesha Iyer, and Shamita Shetty – Raqesh Bapat. However, a sweet gesture by Karan for her crush will melt everyone’s heart.

Karan gifted an eye-shaped pendant to Tejasswi, she loves it and says, 'This is so cute.' Tejasswi asks Karan to tie it around her neck as that will enhance the beauty of this gift.

They hold each other and dance while Afsana Khan's voice is heard from the background saying, "Bigg Boss, Teju ko pyaar ho gaya hai."

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty also go on a romantic date inside the house, and she reminds him that this is officially their second date.

The duo can be seen spending some quality time with each other. They even danced and Shamita can be seen blushing throughout the promo.

