Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh reveals couple met on WhatsApp, read on

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, history was created as Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh's identity was finally disclosed. The item girl's marriage to Ritesh had been making a lot of buzz since 2019, however, people were sceptical of her claims as fans hadn't seen him in the media.

However, everyone was left awestruck after Ritesh entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card along with Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Rashami Desai.

All the housemates including Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz were thrilled to see Rakhi reunite with Ritesh in the Bigg Boss house. As they gathered around the couple, Ritesh talked about how he first began started talking to the entertainment queen.

Ritesh revealed to housemates how they came close to each other. He said he first approached her with a text message after which they started to grow close to each other.

For the unversed, Rakhi had until now kept the identity of her husband a big secret and hasn't shared even a single photo with him.

However, she has been talking about her husband Ritesh since 2019 and has made claims that he is a wealthy businessman and settled in the UK.

Several contestants and a section of the audience have raised their doubts over Ritesh's existence. In one of the episodes when a press conference was held inside the BB14 house, a journalist grilled Rakhi if she had been using her marriage to fool people and to remain in limelight, it was then the actress revealed that she had not met him for a year and a half.

On the contrary, comedienne Bharti Singh had earlier quashed rumours of Rakhi faking her marriage and said: 'Ritesh exists and she has seen him on a video call.' The comedian is the first person other than Rakhi and her family who has confirmed that the popular actress is married and her husband doesn't want to reveal himself to the world.

