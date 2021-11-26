Bigg Boss 15 Day 56 written updates: Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh enters as 4th VIP member

NEW DELHI: The episode begins with housemates waking to 'Disco Deewane'. Tejasswi Prakash tells Nishant Bhatt that connections need to be built in the house and should not be based on outside equations. However, Nishant says that the situation and tasks inside the house made him and Pratik very thick and close to each other.

Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia tried to play a prank on Nishant Bhat and awake him abruptly with a noise. However, Nishant gets angry at him and yells at them both. Umar Riaz says that housemates bully Rajiv Adatia, to which Shamita Shetty gets into a heated argument with him. Rajiv, Karan Kundrra and Nishant get into an argument over the same.

Bigg Boss announces that housemates have lost access to VIP access and show prize money. Three new wild card entries - Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena and Rashami Desai enter the house. The fourth member to enter the house is Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh. This is the first time his identity has been revealed.

Rakhi tells the housemates that she and Ritesh got married two years back. She narrates that the two got married before the COVID lockdown happened. She adds that Ritesh couldn't come to India due to the pandemic.

OTT contestants - Shamita, Pratik and Nishant express that they should remain on the same page. Shamita tells Rajiv and Tejasswi that she is not able to understand how she has been feeling with new entries in the house. Tejasswi assures that whether or not she knows, but she will always have her back.

Rashami raps Tejasswi and Karan and tells them that they have not been doing anything. She tells them that apart from staying together, they also have their own individuality which needs to be shown.

Ritesh reveals to housemates how they came close to each other. He said he first approached her with a text message after which they started to grow close to each other.

