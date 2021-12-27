Bigg Boss 15: Rashami, Tejasswi argue while nominating each other during Ticket To Finale

NEW DELHI: The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai getting into a verbal spat during the Ticket To Finale task. All the contestants have to now nominate one among them.

Tejasswi nominates Rashami, saying: "I know there are a lot of things going on behind me." Rashami replies: "If you cannot be loyal to your partner, what can be expected from you."

Tejasswi replies that no need to come between her and Karan, while Rashami asserts that she will say whatever she is willing to and nobody can stop her.

On the other hand, Umar Riaz nominated Devoleena Bhattacharjee. He says: "She wants other people to act as per her wish. For this she is using Rakhi Sawant." Rakhi on the other hand adds: "Devoleena is a strong contestant."

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra nominated Abhijit Bichukale and Tejasswi felt that he had done this to save Rashami. This again creates a rift between them and they are seen fighting with each other.