Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan bashes Ritesh for mistreating Rakhi Sawant, says 'aapko jaanta kaun tha, yaar?'

On Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 15 contestant Ritesh is set to get a harsh bashing from host Salman Khan for mistreating Rakhi Sawant.

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan bashes Ritesh for mistreating Rakhi Sawant, says 'aapko jaanta kaun tha, yaar?'
New Delhi: In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan was seen blasting Ritesh for his disrespectful behaviour towards his wife Rakhi Sawant in the reality TV show. Salman schooled Ritesh and warned him to stop mistreating Rakhi or 'it won't be good for him'. 

The Dabbang actor also asked Rakhi why she's tolerating Ritesh's behaviour as considering her illustrious career in Bollywood, she doesn't need to lower her standards for Ritesh.

He said, "Bade bade log apni patniyo se aise baat nahi karte jaise aap kar rahe ho. Tameez hai? Kyu bardaash kar rahe ho? Tum Rakhi Sawant ho yaar. Arey aapko jaanta kaun tha yaar? Kya fayda yaar tumhari education ka. Rakhi se aise badtameeze se baat ki toh accha nahi hoga (Big shots also don't talk to their wives like how you do. Do you have manners? (Rakhi) why are you tolerating this? You are Rakhi Sawant. Who knew (Ritesh) before this? What is the point of your (Ritesh's) education? If you continue misbehaving with Rakhi Sawant it won't be good for you.)

In the previous episode of BB 15, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh got into a fight, yet again. Ritesh told Rakhi that she shouldn't become his headache and left the conversation mid-way.

Rakhi felt that Ritesh hardly speaks to her or spends any time with her.

Rakhi later discussed the issue with Tejaswwi that Ritesh never showed any interest in her and instead loves to sit with Devoleena for hours. When Teja asked how Rakhi fell in love with Ritesh, Rakhi said that they were never in love and it was a sort of agreement. 

Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan is nearing the finale and fans are eager to know the top 5 contestants who will fight for the winning trophy.

