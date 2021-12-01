Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan lauds late actor Sidharth Shukla, says no contestant as strong as him in this season

New Delhi: TV heartthrob Sidharth Shukla is no more between us but there is not a single day when his fans don’t remember him.

He was declared the winner of Bigg Boss season 13 and recently during Weekend Ka Vaar, the host of the show Salman Khan was seen appreciating the late actor for running the whole season single handedly.

He bashed the contestants of season 15 and gave examples related to Sidharth Shukla who was cornered by the former contestants of his season for every single thing which happened in the house. But he outshined every single time and was appreciated by his fans and every guest who entered inside the house.

Showing the contestants their current status, Salman was heard saying, "Show me atleast one contestant who is like him." He also went on saying that in this season I can see fake people in the house. I can’t see even a single winner inside the house as everyone is on the same level and that level is extremely low.

Later, he lauded the late actor as he was the only one who got targeted every single time but still he tried his level best to win everyone’s heart with his sheer dedication and at the end, he was declared the winner of the season 13.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a suspected sudden cardiac arrest on September 2 - leaving his family, friends and fans in a state of shock and disbelief. He was 40 years old.

His bond with his co-contestant on the show Shehnaaz Gill Kaur became the talk-of-the-town. The two had a crackling chemistry and were fondly referred to as ‘Sidnaaz’ by their fans. After coming out of the show, the two were frequently spotted together and also collaborated for numerous music videos.

Shehnaaz was spotted crying inconsolably at Sidharth’s funeral. The actress went missing in action for a long time after his death.

Not only that, Shehnaaz recently released a tribute song for Sidharth titled ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ which featured clips of the two from their journey in Bigg Boss together.