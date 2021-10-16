हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan scolds Afsana Khan for calling Shamita Shetty 'ghatiya aurat'

In the latest promo for Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan was seen lashing out at Afsana Khan for her rude behaviour towards Shamita Shetty.

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan scolds Afsana Khan for calling Shamita Shetty &#039;ghatiya aurat&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see Afsana Khan being scolded by the celebrity host Salman Khan for being rude to her housemates.

In the previous episode, Afsana had a massive face-off with Shamita Shetty. Afsana was not only rude but also used foul language. This made Salman angry and he questioned her about her behaviour with fellow contestants.

In the latest 'Bigg Boss 15' promo, Salman asked Afsana how she could use such words. He called her "superstar of the season" sarcastically. Salman questioned her about body shaming and age shaming Shamita.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

He reminded her about the kind of words she had used, such as "budhi aurat" (old woman), "ghar baithne ka time hai tera" (it is time for you to sit at home) and "ghatiya aurat" (cheap lady). Salman said, "Now, you will decide who is cheap." Afsana clarified that she was angry. To this Salman said, "Does that mean you can say anything?"

When Salman said she had a set pattern of rude behaviour, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian and Shamita Shetty agreed wholeheartedly. The host then declared he would have thrown Afsana out of the house, to which she responded saying she was ready.

