Aryan Khan drug case: Gauri Khan spotted leaving Mannat in her car, watch viral video

It's indeed challenging times for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The power couple of B-Town has been devastated and are having sleepless nights with son Aryan Khan being arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug seizure case. Neither SRK-Gauri nor any of their friends had expected Aryan to be under the NCB custody for so long. 

New Delhi: It's indeed challenging times for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The power couple of B-Town has been devastated and are having sleepless nights with son Aryan Khan being arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug seizure case. Neither SRK-Gauri nor any of their friends had expected Aryan to be under the NCB custody for so long. 

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh's friend and co-star Salman Khan was seen visiting the actor at his Mumbai residence 'Mannat'. Salman arrived at Shah Rukh's bungalow to support him as the Mumbai session court was hearing Aryan Khan's bail plea on Wednesday. The court adjourned the hearing for bail plea till Thursday. 

Celeb-photographer Viral Bhayani today shared a video in which Gauri Khan was seen stepping out of her house Mannat in her car.

Earlier, a video claiming that Gauri Khan was inconsolable and broke down after Aryan was sent to prison had gone viral on the internet last week. Although it is not clearly visible whether the person sitting inside the car is Gauri or not, the video claims it's her only. 

Watch the viral video below:

 

During the court hearing today, the NCB while opposing the bail plea saying that Aryan Khan had been consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with some persons who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs. Further probe is on with regard to the financial transactions done abroad, the agency said. He further opposed Aryan Khan's argument that there has been no recovery from him and said Arbaaz Merchant first met Aryan Khan at his residence and then started for the cruise.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 following a raid on the cruise ship and is presently in judicial custody. He is lodged at the Arthur Road prison. 

 

