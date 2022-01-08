हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan tells bitter truth to Tejasswi Prakash about BF Karan Kundrra

Salman Khan told Tejasswi Prakash that Karan Kundrra doesn't care about her as he has never taken a stand for her.

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan tells bitter truth to Tejasswi Prakash about BF Karan Kundrra
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The `Weekend Ka Vaar` episode of `Bigg Boss 15` will see Salman Khan schooling the contestants. He slammed Karan Kundrra for never taking any stand for Tejasswi Prakash and asking her to apologise to Umar Riaz always.

He told Tejasswi that Karan has never made her his priority in the game despite being her boyfriend.

Salman tells Karan: "Since beginning, it is clearly visible that Umar has never supported Tejasswi. Still you always asks Tejasswi to be apologetic in front of Umar and never took any stand for her."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Salman later shows the mirror to Tejasswi and says: "You are all alone here, Karan never supported you despite of being your boyfriend." After listening to him, Tejasswi starts crying.

He also advises Karan to take a stand for Tejasswi and adds: "Take a stand, be a man."

Meanwhile, model and television actress Nia Sharma will be entering the show as a special guest to promote her song `Phoonk Le`. She also gets Salman grooving to the peppy track.

Nia further asks the contestants to perform a task in which they have to pick one name of the fellow contestants whom they consider as the `rotten fruit`. This led to a fight between the housemates as they start calling each other names.

`Bigg Boss 15` will also see the entry of some known faces of the entertainment industry such as Divya Agarwal, Vishal Singh, Geeta Kapur, Neha Bhasin, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmera Shah and Debina Bonnerjee. They will be coming to support the contestants inside the house.

`Bigg Boss 15` airs on Colors

