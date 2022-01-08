हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Umar Riaz evicted from Bigg Boss 15? Brother Asim's tweet sparks speculation

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz was often reprimanded by host Salman Khan for his aggression and fights with Pratik Sehajpal.

Umar Riaz evicted from Bigg Boss 15? Brother Asim&#039;s tweet sparks speculation
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: After staying in 'Bigg Boss 15' for over four months and just a few weeks before the finale, Umar Riaz reportedly got evicted from the show.

On Friday night, Umar`s brother and `Bigg Boss 13` finalist Asim Riaz took Twitter and wrote, "Well played @realumarriaz .Love you bro."

On the other hand, Asim`s girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, who participated in `Bigg Boss 14`, slammed the show."They do what they wana do .... votes krwao or fir nikal do .... or bash kar karke mental health bhi khraab kar do ..... well played umar @realumarriaz," she tweeted.

In another tweet, Himanshi wrote, "No wonder har season me same hota hai .... isi liye kya hi voting appeal dale or kya votes mange ...... we are with you umar @realumarriaz.

Asim and Himanshi`s tweets suggested that Umar is no more a part of the ongoing show.

Fans and other members from the showbiz also came out in support of Umar and called out the makers for being biased and unfair.

"This is shocking @realumarriaz got evicted... don`t know the #biggboss agenda, but well played #UmarRiaz," actor Karenvir Bohra tweeted."#UmarRiaz had a huge fan following even then how did he get eliminated..Shocking. Biased show," a fan commented.

For the unversed, Umar is a doctor by profession. He has made a lot of headlines in the `Bigg Boss 15` house -- especially with his game style, fights, and equation with co-contestant Rashami Desai.

