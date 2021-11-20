हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty makes GRAND comeback, brings on the heat on Nishant Bhat! - Watch

Shamita Shetty will return to Bigg Boss 15 on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, as a 'toofan' for the housemates. Watch the latest Bigg Boss 15 promo here.

Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty makes GRAND comeback, brings on the heat on Nishant Bhat! - Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Shamita Shetty is all set to return to Bigg Boss 15 as seen on the show's latest, explosive promo.

In the promo, shared by Shetty's Instagram account, she was seen entering the Bigg Boss 15 house with a bang in a sexy black dress on the weekend. 

Neha Bhasin was seen announcing, "Iss show ka sabse bada toofan, badi tezzi se aapki taraf badd raha hai."

As soon as Shamita entered, she called Nishant Bhat to the witness box in the house and grilled him. She asked Nishant, "Aapke liye relationship important hai ya game imporant hai?"

Take a look at the fiery promo:

 

Shamita Shetty had earlier exited the show on medical grounds but it appears all is well and the 'Queen' is ready to take over the house.

Her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat who she grew close to on Bigg Boss OTT had also left Bigg Boss 15 after experiencing pain due to kidney stones. It was undecided if he will re-enter the house after treatment.

However, he cleared the air and last week announced on Instagram that he won't be returning to the show due to health reasons.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shamita ShettyShamita Shetty Bigg Boss 15Bigg BossNishant BhatBigg Boss 15Salman Khan
Next
Story

Taarak Mehta actress Nidhi Bhanushali gives desi saree a western twist, pics go viral!

Must Watch

PT5M54S

What did Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra say?