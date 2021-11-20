Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty makes GRAND comeback, brings on the heat on Nishant Bhat! - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Shamita Shetty is all set to return to Bigg Boss 15 as seen on the show's latest, explosive promo.

In the promo, shared by Shetty's Instagram account, she was seen entering the Bigg Boss 15 house with a bang in a sexy black dress on the weekend.

Neha Bhasin was seen announcing, "Iss show ka sabse bada toofan, badi tezzi se aapki taraf badd raha hai."

As soon as Shamita entered, she called Nishant Bhat to the witness box in the house and grilled him. She asked Nishant, "Aapke liye relationship important hai ya game imporant hai?"

Take a look at the fiery promo:

Shamita Shetty had earlier exited the show on medical grounds but it appears all is well and the 'Queen' is ready to take over the house.

Her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat who she grew close to on Bigg Boss OTT had also left Bigg Boss 15 after experiencing pain due to kidney stones. It was undecided if he will re-enter the house after treatment.

However, he cleared the air and last week announced on Instagram that he won't be returning to the show due to health reasons.

