Bigg Boss 15: Shehnaaz Gill to pay a heartwarming tribute to Sidharth Shukla!

New Delhi: As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is right around the corner, the show is getting more and more interesting day by day.

Now, the Salman Khan hosted show’s grand finale will get grander with the special appearance of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

The stunner will be coming to pay her tribute to her rumoured boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

During the recent released promo, Shehnaaz can be watching her journey with Sidharth inside the Bigg Boss house.

Their fans fondly referred them as ‘SidNaaz’.

The duo was rumoured to be dating from quite some time. Shehnaaz was completely broken post the sad demise of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth. The popular TV actor passed away on September 2, 2020, due to heart attack at his Mumbai residence.

On the work front, Sana was last seen in a Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh', which also starred 'Diljit Dosanjh' in lead role.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be happening on Jan 29 and 30 January, at 8pm only on Colors.

Currently, the top contestants who are fighting for the trophy includes Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Tejasswi, Karan, Rakhi and Rashami.

Who will take the trophy home, well only time will tell?

Till then, stay tuned and keep watching this space for all the updates related to Bigg Boss 15.