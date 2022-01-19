Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi, Abhijit get into nasty fight during Ticket to Finale task!

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Abhijit Bichukale locked horns during a task. The contestants begin strategising and making alliances before the task to increase the chances of their survival in the house.

The task requires them to collect the maximum amount of sponge balls and protect them from their opponents. During the task Abhijit tries to snatch Tejasswi's bag of sponge and this leads to a nasty fight between them.

Tejasswi falls down as Abhijit tries to snatch her basket. She gets angry and throws the ball on him. Later Tejasswi went inside a room and started crying. Karan comes to console her but she pushes him back.

Tejasswi walks away from the task saying, "I'm done with this." Rakhi mocks Tejasswi and blames her for playing the emotional card. Abhijit continues to play the task and locks horns with Devoleena.

Karan asks Rashami Desai to favour Tejasswi but she denies to do so. Rashami says she doesn't believe in making any deals during a task nor does she favour anyone. But Karan asserts that she has done this even before.

Meanwhile, the last episode saw contestants interacting with their family members over video call and it was an emotional moment for them.