'Bigg Boss 15': Tejasswi Prakash on the radar of Gauahar Khan

New Delhi: In the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', model and actress Gauahar Khan will enter the house as a celebrity guest.

She will give a task to the contestants to name the person who they believe won't make it to the top three. During the task, only Tejasswi gets called out by Gauahar.

The celebrity guest asks Tejasswi to come on the dais along with Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai. Now, Tejasswi has to choose the one among the two who she feels does not deserve to be in the competition.

Tejasswi says Nishant does not have any identity in the show, to which Nishant gives her a befitting reply by saying: "She keeps complaining and plays the victim card like a kid."

Gauahar intervenes and in the meanwhile Tejasswi ends up saying: "Nishant she is asking you to shut up."

Gauahar immediately retorts and says: "Don't put your words in my mouth", to which Tejasswi adds: "I said that."

But Gauahar then again snaps back by saying: "I don't appreciate it."

Nishant and Tejasswi's friendship went haywire after the latter got defeated by Pratik in a recent task. Nishant, who is a good friend of Pratik, stuck by his side which later on disappointed Tejasswi.