हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: TV actress Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh CONFIRMED contestant - Watch promo

Seen dancing in the Bigg Boss 15 promo, and therefore appearing to be confirmed contestants, are TV actress Tejasswi Prakash and singer Akasa.

Bigg Boss 15: TV actress Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh CONFIRMED contestant - Watch promo
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Two days before the launch of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 hosted by superstar Salman Khan, it unveiled a promo featuring its contestants on Voot Select. The identities of the contestants, according to Colors, the channel airing the show, will be revealed only on Saturday, October 2.

Seen dancing in the promo, and therefore appearing to be confirmed contestants, are TV actress Tejasswi Prakash and singer Akasa. In the video, Akasa is seen performing on 'Naagin', even as Tejasswi dances to 'Paani Paani Ho Gayi'.

Tejasswi Prakash is known for playing Ragini Maheshwari in the show 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur'. She has appeared in a number of shows such as 'Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki', 'Pehredaar Piya Ki', 'Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya', 'Karn Sangini' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.' She has also appeared in 'Comedy Nights with Kapil' as well as 'Comedy Nights Bachao'.

Akasa caught the attention of audiences after her song 'Naagin' with Aastha Gill. She debuted with 'Kheech Meri Photo' from the 2016 movie 'Sanam Teri Kasam' and her debut pop single 'Thug Ranjha' also became very popular.

At a media conference in Nagpur, four names were announced officially. They included television actress and model Donal Bisht, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz, and 'Bigg Boss OTT' runners-up Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty.

The new season will premiere on October 2 at 9.30 p.m. and thereafter air every Monday to Friday at 10.30 p.m. and on Saturday-Sunday at 9.30 p.m. on COLORS.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss 15Tejasswi PrakashAkasa SinghTV actressBigg Boss 15 promoSalman Khan
Next
Story

Neeraj Chopra graces 'Dance+ 6', shares high points of his Olympic gold medal journey

Must Watch

PT3M1S

Rift continues within Congress party