BB15: Umar Riaz calls bond with Karan Kundrra ‘pure’, claims Tejasswi Prakash was ‘jealous’ of it

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 evicted contestant Umar Riaz has called his friendship with Karan Kundrra ‘pure’ and ‘very real’. In an interview, when he was jokingly asked about the love triangle between him, Karan and Tejasswi, he claimed that Tejasswi Prakash was ‘jealous’ of his and Kundrra’s bond. He adds that he never felt that way though.

“I was never jealous of Tejasswi. They used to spend a lot of time. Karan used to spend all day with Tejasswi. I never thought, ‘He is not giving time to me.’ It was fine because I wanted him to grow his relationship with her. But I think Tejasswi might have been jealous of the bond because during tasks, my priority would be Karan and somehow, Karan’s priority would be me. I think some kind of jealousy might be there because after I came out, I saw Tejasswi talking to Karan and I didn’t like how she spoke about me... He supported me in the game more than her and she couldn’t digest it,” Umar told Bollywood Hungama.

Karan and Tejasswi started dating each other inside the Bigg Boss house. Their relationship has been approved by their respective families in a recent episode where they received a video call from their family members.

Talking about his friendship with Karan, Umar shared, “We connect because we are from north India and we have that lingo also… We really connected, the relationship grew every day and the support we showed each other. He was like an elder brother, I would tell him where he would go wrong and he would tell me about where I went wrong. The relationship grew with the dancing as well, what horrible dancers we both are. The friendship was very real and very pure”.

Earlier this month, Umar Riaz was evicted from the Bigg Boss house for pushing Pratik Sehajpal. He has called his eviction ‘unfair’.