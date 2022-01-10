Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian tests Covid-positive ahead of entry as wild card contestant

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 fame Vishal Kotian has tested positive for Covid-19 and if sources are to be believed his entry as a wild card contestant has been postponed. He took to his social media account to share the news.

Vishal wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and feeling completely okay. I have isolated myself and following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone."

Vishal was among the strongest contestants inside the house initially, however when his strategies started coming out, he lost many of his connections. He bonded well with Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz.

Post this news his fans and friends have wished him with early recovery messages.

As the makers have planned to extend the show for almost 15 days, which was earlier supposed to have its finale on January 16, few wild card entries were expected and the names that were going around were of Rajiv Adatia and Vishal Kotian.

Umar Riaz may also enter the show as a wild card contestant because of continuous demand from his fans. But nothing has been confirmed officially.