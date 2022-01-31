हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 winner: Tejasswi Prakash lifts the trophy, takes home Rs 40 lakh!

The Bigg Boss 15 winner was Tejasswi Prakash with Pratik Sehajpal as the first runner up.

Bigg Boss 15 winner: Tejasswi Prakash lifts the trophy, takes home Rs 40 lakh!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 15th season of Bigg Boss 15 concluded on Sunday night (January 30) with Tejasswi Prakash emerging as the winner of the show. Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner up and Karan Kundrra was the second runner up in the show. 

It seems Tejasswi won the fans' hearts with her charm and got the most votes out of all the finalists. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

The show had a star-studded two-part finale, the first part aired on Saturday and the second aired on Sunday from 8 pm onwards. 

The top 5 finalists of BB15 were Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat.

The episode saw many ex-contestants in attendance. However, Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal and Devoleena Bhattacharjee gave the finale a miss.

The previous Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan and Rubina Dilaik had featured on the show to offer a briefcase worth Rs 10 lakh to contestants.

Nishant Bhat took the money and opted out of the finale race.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty was evicted from the show at the end moment and only Karan, Tejasswi and Pratik were in the top 3. In the end, Tejasswi Prakash ended up lifting the trophy and taking home the prize money with Pratik as the runner up.

